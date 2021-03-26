(CBS Detroit) — The University of Detroit Mercy (Detroit Mercy) announced that they are planning to hold in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.
Right now, three-fourths of the classes at the McNichols Campus are set to be taught in-person, with some classes scheduled for a combination of in-person and online learning.
They anticipate more in-person classes to be added to the schedule as the fall semester approaches.
Detroit Mercy has followed state, local, and national guidelines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and early in 2020 they established a COVID-19 Task Force.
The Task Force helped guide students and staff in making the transition to online classes.
It is a 20-person task force led by Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Pamela Zarkowski, and the team has worked hard to help students despite the challenges that have come with the pandemic.
The University will monitor COVID-19 updates and safety precautions to ensure that the campus will be a safe place for students in the fall.
For additional information about the University of Detroit Mercy's health, safety, and operational protocols, visit the Titans Together website and submit any questions regarding students returning to campus to this online form.