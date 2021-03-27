(CBS Detroit) — Niche’s 2021 Best Places to Live rankings live, with several Michigan cities making it onto the lists.
Ann Arbor ranked No. 6 on the Best Cities to Live in America list, and eight metro Detroit cities have made the top ten rankings for the Best Places to Live in Michigan.
The Best Places to Live in Michigan include:
- Okemos
- Troy
- Bloomfield Charter Township
- Beverly Hills
- Ann Arbor
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Novi
- Northville
- Birmingham
- Haslett
When collecting data for these rankings, Niche assesses factors including the home values, crime rates, and quality of local schools to determine the real estate market’s stability in these areas.
The rankings include this data, as well as resident reviews.
Visit 2021 Best Places to Live to check out the full rankings.
