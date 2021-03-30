(CBS Detroit) — It has been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first began, and with all of the challenges that have come along with the pandemic, people may have negative feelings about the past year, but there have definitely been silver linings for many.
Easterseals Michigan, an organization that offers various services to help people with disabilities accomplish personal goals, asked their employees and the people they serve to share the silver linings that they have found this past year amid the pandemic.
Here are some of the silver linings that Easterseals received:
- “I have been doing a lot more cooking and inventing new recipes.” – Linda, person served by ESM
- “I am enjoying a new hobby of stamp collecting.”- Kevin, person served by ESM
- “During this pandemic, I wrote and self-published a novel and I am working on three more. I have also become much more familiar with technology.” – Chris McCallister, PHD, LP, Psychologist
- “I have been experimenting with food during the pandemic.”- Cody, person served by ESM
- “I created a gratitude wall and writing down what I am grateful for daily.”- Asiaii, person served by ESM
Visit Easterseals to learn more about the organization.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.