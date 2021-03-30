(CBS DETROIT) – Hospitalizations remain high in Michigan despite widespread efforts to get more people the coronavirus vaccine.
At least 1,100 people are currently on a ventilator due to COVID-19 With more than 75 percent of ICU beds at Michigan hospitals being used to treat the virus.READ MORE: Housing, Employment Assistance For Returning Citizens
On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,177 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 48 deaths Tuesday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 665,948 and 16,082 deaths as of March 30.READ MORE: 7 Board Members At Detroit Institute Of Arts Resign Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations
As of March 26, there has been a total of 569,460 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.MORE NEWS: Police: Person Of Interest Wanted In Connection To Non-Fatal Detroit Shooting
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.