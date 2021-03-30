  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) — Bridge repair is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, on 12 structures over I-75 between M-8 (Davison Freeway) and 7 Mile Road in the city of Detroit.

The crews will close the two right lanes of northbound I-75 from south of M-8 to M-102 (Eight Mile Road).

During active work, two lanes on I-75 will stay open during peak travel times.

This extensive project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/M-8 interchange, which will result in ramp closures throughout the project.

The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

All work on this $13 million investment is scheduled to be completed in November.

