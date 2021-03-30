  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a woman was injured and listed in critical condition after a Detroit shooting.

It happened March 29 at 5:40 p.m. in the 15100 block of Sussex where police say a 24-year-old woman was shot after a bronze color Sedan drove by firing gunshots at her.

First responders transported her to a local hospital and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

