(CBS DETROIT) – Delta Airlines is the last major U.S. air carrier to end its policy of blocking middle seats.
The airline's announcement reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.
All major carriers originally enacted the policy to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Delta's is set to end on May 1.
