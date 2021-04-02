LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new community vaccine site Friday in Oakland County.
The United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex Vaccine Site in Pontiac has the capacity to administer up to 3,000 shots per day.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 5,498 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Friday
“In Michigan, the vaccine process is getting faster and smoother every day, and this community vaccination site in Oakland County will help us reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders 16 and up more quickly,” said Whitmer.READ MORE: Michigan Board Censures GOP Regent For ‘Witches’ Comment
To date, Michigan has administered 4,401,510 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.
The state is working to administer 100,000 shots per day, partnering with organizations like United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex to create more opportunities for Michigan residents to receive a vaccine.MORE NEWS: DNR Announces Annual Tree City USA Honorees
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.