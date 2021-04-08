(CBS Detroit) –Detroit’s Jazz Festival has announced its lineup for this year, but still no word on how you’ll be able to attend.
Some big names performing this year include Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kenny Garrett.
Last year’s show was held virtually due to the pandemic, and since then, they’ve been uploading these performances online.
Organizers say they'll make a decision this summer whether to return in person.
Detroit Jazz Fest will be held from September 3rd to the 6th.
