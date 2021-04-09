(CBS DETROIT) – Several Michigan hospitals are postponing elective surgeries due to an increase of COVID-19 patients.
Henry Ford Health System says it's delaying procedures at its Macomb hospital.
Michigan medicine in Ann Arbor says it's delaying procedures through next week.
Hospital leaders say they are reimplementing early pandemic policies in the wake of a new surge.
