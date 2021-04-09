  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
The Michigan-Bahama Connection Grows
Filed Under:bahamas, Carol Cain, Derek Chauvin, detroit free press, Dr. William Pickard, george floyd, Honorary General Consul, Michigan Matters, MPLP, Peter Bhatia, Politics, Randy Richardville, Republican Party, Susy Avery

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Susy Avery, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, Randy Richardville, political strategist, and Peter Bhatia, Editor and Vice President of Detroit Free Press, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (7:30 am) to talk about civility and politics, social justice, media and more on a fast paced show.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Susy Avery, Co-Director of Michigan Political Leadership Program

Avery, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, also talked  with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the plight of current GOP Chair Ron Weiser, who has been in hot water over comments made at a recent fundraiser.

READ MORE: Chip Shortage Forces More Production Cuts By GM, Ford

Avery discussed the  MPLP Annual Fundraiser  event featuring national political analyst Charlie Cook which is being held virtually on April 29. The event raises funds for the lauded non-partisan program at MSU which trains 24 fellows each year for careers in politics. Cain will moderate the MPLP conversation with Cook.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Randy Richardville, Political Strategist

Richardville shared his thoughts about Weiser’s future, and that of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who faces re-election in 2022.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Peter Bhatia, Editor and VP of Detroit Free Press

Bhatia discussed the George Floyd murder trial underway in Minneapolis as former police officer Derek Chauvin’s fate will be determined in a trial likely to last weeks.

Bhatia also talked about the importance of diversity in the media as he highlighted recent changes at the Free Press. He too offered thoughts on the political climate now and in coming months.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Dr. William Pickard, Honorary Consul General for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas in Detroit

Entrepreneur Dr. William Pickard also appears with Cain to discuss his appointment as Honorary Consul General for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas in Detroit. He will help promote business, industry, tourism and education.  Pickard talked about a new educational scholarship for young people in Detroit and Bahamas revolving around careers in agriculture.

MORE NEWS: Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62