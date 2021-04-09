(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s new expungement law takes effect on Sunday.
As many as one million people with a record will be able to qualify for expungement.
Eligible offenses include traffic violations, marijuana misdemeanors, and other types of felonies.
Offenses carrying life sentences, domestic violence, child abuse, and other serious crimes are ineligible.
Advocates say the law will help those trying to re-enter society.
