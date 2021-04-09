(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s own Shaun Robinson best known as an award-winning Journalist, now adding something else to her resume.

“I’m really excited to announce that I have not one but two movies coming out on Lifetime” Robinson said during an interview Friday

She has gone from reporting on movies to making them, debuting as Executive Producer on Lust and Envy, A Seven Deadly Sins Story based on the book series by Victoria Christopher Murray.

“This story Lust is about those things you know you should not have but you’re drawn to it cause of some type of passion.” Robinson Says

Also, the story of Envy is about a woman’s long-lost sister who will stop at nothing to have her perfect life.

Robinson may reside in LA, but she’s giving back to her Detroit community by empowering young women through her S.H.A.U.N foundation for girls, something she’s most proud of.

“We support small non-profits that are doing work in 5 key areas of girls issues and those 5 key areas are represented by the acronym of my name, S is for STEAM, H is for Health, A is Arts, U is Unity and N is neighborhood.” Robinson said

She works with several Detroit organizations such as Alternatives for Girls. Robinson says when you empower a girl, you can change the world, and her philanthropy comes from her grandmother and deep Detroit roots.

“If I show up and change one life, that is rewarding enough for me” Said Robinson in closing

Lust, A Seven Deadly Sins Story airs this Saturday April 10 and Envy, A Seven Deadly Sins Story airs Saturday April 17th on the Lifetime Network.

Information for Robinson’s S.H.A.U.N foundation for girls can be found at link below.

