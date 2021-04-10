  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    08:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    08:30 AMHope in the Wild
    09:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Around The Nation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A girl who challenged a Pittsburgh Police officer to a foot race had no clue she was up against a former Pitt football player.

READ MORE: Michigan's Expungement Law Takes Effect On Sunday

Police shared a video on social media Friday of the race.

READ MORE: Native Detroiter And Veteran Journalist Shaun Robinson Debuts As Executive Producer In Upcoming Lifetime Movie Series

They say during a community walk in Sheraden, a young girl challenged Officer Aundre Wright to a foot race.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge

What police say she didn’t know was that Officer Wright is a former Pitt football player.