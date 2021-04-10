(CBS Detroit) — Beginning Saturday, April 10, MDOT will reduce traffic on northbound I-275 from 7 Mile Road to the I-96/I-696/M-5 interchange.
The I-275 ramps to I-96, I-696, and M-5 will reduce to one lane. These repairs will be performed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, if needed, weather permitting. The ramp lane closures will also occur on Sunday if needed.READ MORE: Michigan's Expungement Law Takes Effect On Sunday
Counties:
Oakland
Wayne
Communities:
Farmington Hills
Livonia
Northville Township
Novi
Roadway:
I-275
Work hours:
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Sunday, April 11, 2021
This warranty work involves resealing pavement joints from the I-275 project in 2016. MDOT will complete this work before the start of this summer’s I-275 project from 6 Mile Road to the Monroe County line.MORE NEWS: Michigan Hospitals Postponing Elective Surgeries Following COVID-19 Surge
