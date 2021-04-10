  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:lane closures, mdot, oakland county, road work, Wayne County

(CBS Detroit) — Beginning Saturday, April 10, MDOT will reduce traffic on northbound I-275 from 7 Mile Road to the I-96/I-696/M-5 interchange.

The I-275 ramps to I-96, I-696, and M-5 will reduce to one lane. These repairs will be performed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, if needed, weather permitting. The ramp lane closures will also occur on Sunday if needed.

Counties:
Oakland
Wayne

Communities:
Farmington Hills
Livonia
Northville Township
Novi

Roadway:
I-275

Work hours:
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Sunday, April 11, 2021

This warranty work involves resealing pavement joints from the I-275 project in 2016. MDOT will complete this work before the start of this summer’s I-275 project from 6 Mile Road to the Monroe County line.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.