Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Susy Avery, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, Randy Richardville, political strategist, and Peter Bhatia, Editor and Vice President of Detroit Free Press, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (7:30 am) to talk about civility and politics, social justice, media and more on a fast paced show.
Avery, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, also talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the plight of current GOP Chair Ron Weiser, who has been in hot water over comments made at a recent fundraiser.
Avery discussed the MPLP Annual Fundraiser event featuring national political analyst Charlie Cook which is being held virtually on April 29. The event raises funds for the lauded non-partisan program at MSU which trains 24 fellows each year for careers in politics. Cain will moderate the MPLP conversation with Cook.
Richardville shared his thoughts about Weiser's future, and that of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who faces re-election in 2022.
Bhatia discussed the George Floyd murder trial underway in Minneapolis as former police officer Derek Chauvin’s fate will be determined in a trial likely to last weeks.
Bhatia also talked about the importance of diversity in the media as he highlighted recent changes at the Free Press. He too offered thoughts on the political climate now and in coming months.
Entrepreneur Dr. William Pickard also appears with Cain to discuss his appointment as Honorary Consul General for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas in Detroit. He will help promote business, industry, tourism and education. Pickard talked about a new educational scholarship for young people in Detroit and Bahamas revolving around careers in agriculture.
