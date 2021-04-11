(CBS DETROIT) – A Panera fundraising event has been set up in honor of Colton Teicher, a local young adult in need of a bone marrow transplant.
The event is planned for Thursday, April 15, at the Panera Bread at 30955 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48973.
To support the Panera fundraiser, visit panera.com to order online, and use the code PRFUND. The ordering time is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and 20% of the proceeds will go to COTA for Colton.
Colton is a 22-year-old who was diagnosed with Chronic Granulomatous Disease.
He is listed for a bone marrow transplant at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
Funds are being raised for COTA, which is the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.
COTA is a national charity based in Bloomington, Indiana, to help communities raise money for transplant-related expenses.
Volunteers aim to raise $50,000 for COTA in honor of Colton so that he has funds to help with transplant-related expenses throughout his life.