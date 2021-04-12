(CBS Detroit) — JobFairX is hosting a free Detroit Virtual Career Fair to help job seekers displaced due to COVID-19 find new positions.
The event is on Tuesday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thousands of people are unemployed in Michigan due to the coronavirus pandemic and this gives job seekers an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors that include TIAA, United Continental Holdings, Honeywell International, and many more.
Employers attending the event are comprised of over 25 organizations, including Allstate, Oracle, Tyson Foods, and more.
Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering so employers will have access to it.
Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.
To register for this free event, visit www.jobfairx.com.