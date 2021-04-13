(CBS-DETROIT)– It’s down to the final four contestants on the second season of the hit CBS reality show “Tough As Nails.”

The competition show recognizes everyday Americans for their hard work, actually started out in Detroit according to Phil Keoghan, the show’s host, creator, and show-runner.

“When we were first reaching out to find Americans who had that perfect combination of strength, endurance, agility, mental toughness, guess where we headed, we headed to Detroit. Why we go to Detroit? Because Detroit knows what it means to have grit, determination, Detroit knows what it means to work hard,” said Keoghan.

Hard work is the premise for “Tough As Nails” and like the first, this season contestants were tested for their strength, life skills, endurance and mental toughness with challenges in real-world job sites. The 12 contestants range from a pipe welder, steelworker, travel nurse and even a retired air force colonel to name a few. Keoghan says one thing about the show, is never judge a book by its cover.

“Doesn’t matter what age you are, male, female, tall, short, black, white it doesn’t really matter you cannot tell how tough somebody is till you truly test them,” said Keoghan.

The ultimate test will take place during the season finale, as the final four contestants tough it out for the chance at the $200,000 prize and a brand-new Ford F150. Keoghan says no matter what happens, in his eyes, all the contestants and every hard-working American are true winners.

“It is acknowledging all of those people who literally keep the light on, who allow us to flush our toilets, and who allow us to keep food on our tables,” Keoghan said.

Tune in to CBS 62 Detroit Wednesday, April 14 at 8 p.m. to find out who will be crowned the next “Tough As Nails Champion.”

