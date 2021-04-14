(CBS DETROIT) – A year into the pandemic and Detroit’s three casinos have reported $113 million in revenue combined.
MGM grand reported more than $43 million in revenue in March.
Motor City Casino reported more than $42 million in revenue.
And Greektown casino reported more than $25 million in revenue.
This comes as casinos are still under pandemic capacity limits.
