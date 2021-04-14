  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Detroit Casinos, greektown casino, MGM Grand Casino, Motor City Casino, pandemic, revenue

(CBS DETROIT) – A year into the pandemic and Detroit’s three casinos have reported $113 million in revenue combined.

MGM grand reported more than $43 million in revenue in March.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic At WCCCD Extends Walk-In Hours

Motor City Casino reported more than $42 million in revenue.

READ MORE: Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19

And Greektown casino reported more than $25 million in revenue.

This comes as casinos are still under pandemic capacity limits.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,955 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths Wednesday

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.