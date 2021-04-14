DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two people — a man and a 5-year-old girl — have been shot to death and a 3-year-old boy critically wounded in a mid-Michigan home.
Deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the victims about 11 p.m. Tuesday in Delta Township, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a release.READ MORE: Playa Vs. Playa Offers E-Sporting In The Heart Of Detroit's Westside
The man and girl were found dead in the home, about six miles west of Lansing. The boy was taken to a hospital.READ MORE: 'Plus-Up' Stimulus Checks Going Out To Those Who Were Underpaid
The names of the victims and their relationship to one another was not released.MORE NEWS: Michigan Police Shocked By Convicted Murderer’s Release
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.