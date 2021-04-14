WASHINGTON (CBS) — The memorial service for slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans was held at the United States Capitol Tuesday morning with lawmakers and President Biden in attendance. During a speech delivered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Evans’ daughter accidentally dropped her model of the U.S. Capitol building on the floor. Without hesitation, President Biden got up from his seat, picked up the toy and handed it back to Evans’ daughter.
The touching moment drew laughter from the family and from Speaker Pelosi who addressed the moment as it happened. “A greater compliment does no one have than the President of the United States looking after your toys,” Pelosi said.
The president was at the memorial to pay his respects to Officer Evans, who was killed earlier this month when a man drove his car into Evans and another officer stationed near a security checkpoint outside the Capitol. Biden delivered a eulogy of Evans and noted that he understands the family’s pain after losing his first wife and one child in a car accident and his son Beau to brain cancer.
“My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and you smile before you bring a tear to your eyes,” Biden said. “I promise you it’s going to come. It just takes awhile. Your son, your husband, your brother, your dad was a hero. And he’s part of you. It’s in your blood. My prayer for you is that moment of a smile comes before the tear, quicker, then longer.”