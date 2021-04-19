(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on April 17.
He received it at the community vaccine site at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit when he became eligible in Michigan's latest phase of distributing vaccines, which includes people 16 years of age and older.
"I am proud to join millions of Michiganders in the fight against COVID-19 by getting the first dose of the safe, effective vaccine," said Gilchrist.
Michigan has now administered 5,788,119 vaccines, moving closer to the goal of having 70% of Michiganders 16 years and older vaccinated as soon as possible. To continue towards this goal, Michigan is working to administer 100,000 vaccine shots each day.
He said, "This virus has disproportionally targeted communities of color, and now we have the opportunity to ensure equitable access to the vaccine to keep each other safe and healthy. The best thing you can do to protect yourself, family, and neighbors is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, so we can get back to doing the things we love together."
