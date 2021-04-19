(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect was shot and killed overnight by police in Detroit after a shooting on the city’s westside where five people were shot.

Police Chief James Craig held a press conference Monday morning to provide more information regarding the non-fatal and fatal shootings.

On Sunday at 10:50 p.m., police were called to the area of McNichols and Ward Avenue for a non-fatal shooting. Those who were shot range in age from 18 to 30-years-old and are all alive, Craig said.

A car crash at this same location left one man dead and another in critical condition and according to police, and the non-fatal shooting and crash are believed to be connected.

Around 2:30 a.m. while police were investigating the crime scene, a 27-year-old suspect in a black Yukon drove through, hit a police officer, and fired shots from the SUV.

Officers chased the suspect and Craig said at times, police estimated his vehicle was traveling at over 100 miles per hour. The chase ended at 8 Mile and Gratiot where the suspect got out of his vehicle and reportedly fired more shots at police, who then returned fire.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police recovered a Smith and Wesson 40 Caliber gun that the suspect used during the shooting and an opened alcohol bottle was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

Craig says he believes the 27-year-old suspect sat and waited nearby, saying “it’s as if he was preparing himself for battle.”

Police are still trying to determine the motive of this shooting, but Craig added after speaking with the suspect’s family, the 27-year-old was “very distraught over the loss of his good friend who was killed the day before” and “a six-month-year-old cousin who died a month prior.”

The suspect doesn’t have a substantial criminal history, Craig added.

Police have released the dashcam footage of the shooting. Please be advised of the graphic video below.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.