YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The City of Ypsilanti is working to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists throughout the city. They have partnered with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Washtenaw Area Transportation Study (WATS) to research methods to reduce traffic speed on city streets.
"St. Joe's is focused on community efforts aimed at positively influencing the social determinants that influence one's health to reduce the health disparities we know exist in our community, " said Alonzo Lewis, president, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston hospitals.
Lewis said, “Supporting the city of Ypsilanti and WATS to create safer streets and promote pedestrian and bicycle use is a great example where we can influence our community’s broader health and wellbeing.”
The streets currently included in these efforts are:
- Second Ave, from Michigan Ave. to Monroe
- Cross, from Prospect to River St.
- Prospect, from Cross north to City Limits
- N. Mansfield, from Washtenaw Ave to Congress
These areas were chosen due to recent and recurring complaints about driver behavior, such as speeding, and the need for improved safety measures for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“The City of Ypsilanti is committed to creating an environment that supports the health, safety, and welfare of all of our residents and visitors. By enabling people to bike and walk to work, for errands, for exercise, and for recreation, and by encouraging drivers to drive more safely within the City, we can help everyone lead longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives,” stated Frances McMullan, City Manager.
He said, “As we recover from the effects of coronavirus, it’s more important than ever to support healthy living.”
They will test low-cost design concepts that are aimed at walking and bicycling improvements. The designs are being informed by NACTO (the National Association of City Transportation Officials) and the MMUTCD (Michigan Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices).
