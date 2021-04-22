(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
It happened Wednesday night in a home near I-96 and Oakland Boulevard where the child was allegedly playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg.READ MORE: AG Nessel: No Charges Filed In Unlock Michigan Investigation
WWJ reports, now officials are investigating how the boy was able to get access to the weapon.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
Officials also say the child is “alert and talking.”MORE NEWS: Man Fatally Shot By Detroit Police After Attack On Officer
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.