By Bria Brown
Filed Under:7-year-old boy, detroit, Michigan, Police, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.

It happened Wednesday night in a home near I-96 and Oakland Boulevard where the child was allegedly playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg.

WWJ reports, now officials are investigating how the boy was able to get access to the weapon.

Officials also say the child is “alert and talking.”

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.