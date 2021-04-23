(CBS DETROIT) – With virtual doctor visits gaining in popularity, Henry Ford Health is introducing a brand new, ground breaking device that enhances virtual exams.

“This allows us to be able to listen to the lungs and hear if there is fluid, that we can adjust some medication without the patient having to come in,” said Dr. Jennifer Burgess DO, a physician with Henry Ford Health.

Dr. Burgess says, although the hospitals are doing everything to keep patients safe during the pandemic, some patients still staying away in fear of contracting COVID. That’s why she says the Tyto exam kit is a game changer for at home virtual exams.

“Really the future of medicine because the patient is able to do it from home without having to take time off work,” said Dr. Burgess during an interview Friday.

Dr. Burgess says the kit is designed for sick appointments and can accurately capture heart, lung and abdominal sounds. The device has a camera for viewing of the throat, ears and skin. Experiencing a scratchy throat, I decided to try out the kit myself. The device connects through a cell phone, where Dr. Burgess was able to check my vitals. Besides an initial connection issue, the entire process went fast and smooth.

“Looks like you’re probably dealing with some allergies,” said Dr. Burgess during my exam.

Henry Ford is the only health system offering the Tyto kit in Southeast Michigan, and for now the device is not covered by insurance.

Henry Ford Virtual Exam Kit can be purchased online at http://www.henryford.tytocare.com © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.