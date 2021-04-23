  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
7. DETROIT LIONS (5-11)

LAST SEASON: The long-suffering franchise started over, firing general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia with five games left in what ended up being its third straight season with double digits in losses. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, drafted by Detroit No. 1 overall in 2009, was traded shortly after the season to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks, and a third-round pick. In a second trade with the Rams, the Lions acquired DT Michael Brockers for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 16: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

FREE AGENCY: Detroit signed RB Jamaal Williams, DE Charles Harris, LB Alex Anzalone, WRs WR Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond and Damion Ratley, DB Corn Elder, CB Quinton Dunbar, FS Dean Marlowe, QB Tim Boyle, K Randy Bullock. Re-signed DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LS Don Muhlbach. The Lions lost WRs Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Mohamed Sanu, and Danny Amendola, PR Jamal Agnew, RB Adrian Peterson, LB Jarrad Davis, K Matt Prater, CBs Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman, and Darryl Roberts, LB Reggie Ragland, Gs Oday Aboushi and Joe Dahl, DE Everson Griffen, DBs Miles Killebrew, and Duron Harmon, LB Christian Jones, TE Jesse James, QB Chase Daniel, DT Danny Shelton, TE Josh Hill.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

THEY NEED: WR, DL, OL LB, DB.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, C, TE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater, Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 19: Penei Sewell #58 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

OUTLOOK: General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have to find a dynamic player to help in the first round and many more picks after that to help turn around a team that lost 33 games the last three years. Detroit’s defense was one of the worst statistically in NFL history last season and desperately needs an influx of talent and depth at each position group. Goff has a relatively solid line, backfield, and tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Lions have voids at receiver after losing Golladay, Jones, Amendola, and Sanu.

