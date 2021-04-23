Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It’s a conversation with two high profile CEOs as CMS Energy’s Garrick Rochow talks about helping people power their electric vehicles and Thomas Ross of Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) discusses their role in Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” 7:30 am this Sunday.
The two talk with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and share stories from the front lines and how the pandemic has impacted their companies.
Rochow, who hails from Jackson where CMS is headquartered, discussed the CEO job which he assumed after Patti Poppe left to take over as CEO of PG & E in California.
He talked about helping the state in its bid to power all state-owned facilities to use 100% renewable energy by 2025. Gov. Whitmer made the announcement on Earth Day and mentioned CMS, DTE and Lansing Board of Water and Light being involved in that partnership.
Ross, who runs GRAM, a Grand Rapids based life science company, has been involved with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine. He talked about gearing up for it and hiring more employees. He also discussed the year ahead and how he sees the life science sector growing in Michigan, particularly the west side of the state.
