(CBS DETROIT) – One hundred minority-owned Detroit businesses have been awarded $10,000 grants by Comcast Corporation.
The Comcast Rise investment fund has distributed $5 million across 500 small businesses.READ MORE: Ford Plans To Develop, Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries
Detroit was among five cities selected to award grants to local businesses.READ MORE: 4 Detroit City Council Members Are Not Running For Reelection In August
The initiative was started in late 2020 to help those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.MORE NEWS: Mapping Michigan’s Congressional Districts: How It Works
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.