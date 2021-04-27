  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – One hundred minority-owned Detroit businesses have been awarded $10,000 grants by Comcast Corporation.

The Comcast Rise investment fund has distributed $5 million across 500 small businesses.

Detroit was among five cities selected to award grants to local businesses.

The initiative was started in late 2020 to help those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

