(CBS DETROIT) – Four out of nine Detroit City Council members are not running for reelection, including Council President Brenda Jones.
At least 45 candidates are running to fill up the city council seats.READ MORE: 100 Detroit Minority-Owned Businesses Awarded $10K Grants From Comcast Rise
Of the 45 candidates, five are incumbents: pro tem Mary Sheffield, at large member Janeé Ayers, James Tate of District 1, Roy McCalister Jr. of District 2, and Scott Benson of District 3.
Besides Jones, incumbents not running for reelection are District 4 member André L. Spivey, District 6 member Raquel Castañeda-López and District 7 member Gabe Leland.READ MORE: Ford Plans To Develop, Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries
Two seats are at large and seven are district-based.
The election primary is scheduled for August 3.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Mapping Michigan’s Congressional Districts: How It Works