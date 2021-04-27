PORTLAND, Ore.(AP)— Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, has released its 2021 report outlining the Best Places to Buy a Beach House, just as we start to see signs of summer.

The report, which calculates where potential owners can best maximize the return on their investment, shows the best places to buy a beach house aren’t just in popular destinations like Hawaii and the Carolinas, but in less expected places like Washington’s endless coastline, Michigan’s ocean-like lakefront and Alabama’s secluded network of islands. Apart from idyllic scenery and endless sun-drenched activities, each destination was ranked based on the highest cap rate, or the annual rate of return on investment, along with median home sales and median annual gross rental revenue.

The demand for beach getaways is higher than ever this spring, according to Vacasa’s recent spring travel trends report, which revealed that 57 percent of guests were planning a trip to the beach, and with a growing number of U.S. consumers feeling hopeful (53 percent) and thankful (42 percent) when thinking about travel this year.

“Our report shows that these destinations aren’t just a good investment by the numbers, but also speak to travelers’ renewed desire to stay in homes that feel like true escapes into nature, far and away from the hustle of your more popular beach towns,” said Shaun Greer, VP of Sales and Marketing for Vacasa. “That demand, coupled with an overall shortage of vacation rentals this year, makes a unique investment opportunity for vacation homebuyers to get the best return on their rentals as we come into the busy summer months, particularly in these top ten markets.”

Vacasa’s Best Places to Buy a Beach House 2021 Ranking:

Cape Hatteras, N.C. Ocean Shores, Wash. Dauphin Island, Ala. New Buffalo, Mich. Corolla, N.C. Kauai South, Hawaii Isles of Palms, S.C. Wailea, Hawaii South Kohala, Hawaii Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

For the full report that includes key insights into the top destinations, please visit https://www.vacasa.com/top-markets/2021-best-place-to-buy-a-beach-house.

For more information or for help locating the perfect vacation home, visit www.vacasa.com/real-estate.

