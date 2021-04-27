(CBS DETROIT) – Meijer is now offering walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The retailer says it will have one hundred doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available at each location every week, for customers to get at their convenience.
It is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Meijer has administered more than one million shots so far.
Those interested in getting the vaccine can still register for an appointment. Text COVID to 75049 or visit online here.
