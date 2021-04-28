  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera is stepping up to the plate in Michigan’s fight against the coronavirus.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the star player will be co-chairing the Protect Michigan Commission.

Cabrera and the Tigers will create public service announcements in English and Spanish to encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated.

Cabrera says he’s already been vaccinated.

