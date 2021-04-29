(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shared tips to ensure Michigan residents don’t fall for scams related to COVID-19.
Her Consumer Alert covers various scams circulating right now, including fake vaccines and offers to participate in clinical trials.
Earlier this month, Nessel warned people to avoid vaccine survey scams that offered rewards in exchange for personal information.
"We're at a point in this pandemic where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but bad actors are trying to take advantage of that collective hope by making false promises," Nessel said. "Please continue to do your research and use trusted sources before making any decision that may affect your health."
She explained it’s important to always remember:
- be suspicious of any product that claims to treat COVID;
- never purchase so-called treatment over the internet;
- if you get a text, email, or phone call from someone you don’t know about a vaccine or treatment, don’t respond or send your personal information; and
- if you’re looking for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit your doctor, a trusted pharmacy, or your local health department for your shots.
For additional information and resources, visit the Attorney General Consumer Protection Webpage.
