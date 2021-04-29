(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched the Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCal). The rollout will begin in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan residents in these areas will be able to call, text, and chat with MiCal for free behavioral health crisis triage, support, resource information, and referral to local services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“While the launch of this crisis helpline is starting in Oakland County and the UP, we look forward to its expansion to ensure that all Michiganders have access to the behavioral health care they deserve at no cost, no matter where they are,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We’ve gone through a challenging year, and I am grateful to MDHHS for working to protect Michiganders from COVID-19 and giving them the behavioral health support they need to thrive.”

In addition to this, the Michigan Warmline will be integrated into MiCal. The Michigan Warmline provides individuals with emotional support from a certified peer support specialist or peer recovery coach from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., 7 days a week.

“We are excited to expand access for behavioral health care to Michiganders in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula, and are looking forward to expanding statewide in 2022,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “All Michiganders deserve support and help, and we are here to make it as simple and accessible as possible for them.”

Residents can reach MiCal by phone or text at 844-44-MICAL (844-446-4225). Chat is accessed through Michigan.gov/MiCAL.

For more information about MiCal visit, MiCal.gov/MiCal.

