DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

14-20-21-29-35-37

Estimated jackpot: $7.5 million

Poker Lotto

JC-AC-KS-5S-10S

Midday Daily 3

0-6-1

Midday Daily 4

6-4-2-4

Daily 3

1-4-8

Daily 4

9-0-4-4

Fantasy 5

02-11-24-31-32

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

03-10-15-17-27-29-32-38-39-40-41-42-43-52-58-60-61-65-68-70-76-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $319 million

Powerball

16-18-35-39-53, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

