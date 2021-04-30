(CBS DETROIT) — Arbor Day is a holiday that recognizes the importance of trees and all the benefits they have on the environment. The day is celebrated by Michigan on the last Friday in April and can be celebrated in a variety of different ways.
The observance of Arbor Day started in 1872. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that in 1885 the Michigan Legislature resolved "that the Governor is hereby requested to call the attention of the people of the state to the importance of planting trees for ornament and by naming a day upon which the work shall be given special attention, to be known as Arbor Day."
Creative Ways To Celebrate Arbor Day
- Plant a Tree: Check out the Arbor Day Foundation’s tree planting guide for proper instructions based on the type of tree being planted.
- Take your family on a tree-ID neighborhood chalk walk. Use the “What Tree Is That?” tool and write the name of the tree on the sidewalk to teach others.
- Visit the DNR’s Nature at Home webpage to help kids discover the wonders of the natural world.
- Give a tree as a gift. Unlike cut flowers, trees can be enjoyed year after year.
- Create and share tree-themed art. Use tree coloring pages to get started or make nature crafts from pine cones, leaves, and twigs.
- Learn about the importance of trees and sustainable forest management.
- Hike at your local park or nature trail and spot wildlife living in the forest.
For more information on ways to get outdoors and help contribute to the local environment visit, Michigan.gov/DNR
