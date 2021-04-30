  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan, plan, vacc to normal

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled the ‘MI Vacc To Normal’ plan Thursday as Michigan continues to toward its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 years or older.

The ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan will use four vaccination-based milestones — using data for Michiganders 16 years or older who’ve received their first dose — to guide future steps required to get back to normal. Here’s what to know:

  • 55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks
    • Allows in-person work for all sectors of business
  • 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks
    • Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%
    • Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%
    • Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%
    • Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars
  • 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks
    • Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties
    • Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings
  • 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks
    • Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.