(CBS DETROIT) – Two Michigan lawmakers from both parties are pushing a bill to help Iraq veterans, who were exposed to toxic burn pits.
U.S. Representatives Elissa Slotkin and Peter Meijer — who both served in Iraq — joined other lawmakers in support of the bill.
Lawmakers say the bill would remove the need for veterans, to prove they were exposed to burn pits.
The bill is set for a House committee hearing next week.
