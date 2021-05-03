  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Around The Nation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You can soon own a piece of music history.

More than 1,000 items owned by Janet Jackson are about to hit the auction block.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 5,035 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths For Sunday And Monday

CBS2 got a sneak preview of the event Monday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.

READ MORE: Calls To Michigan Gambling Helpline Spiked In February

Some of the items up for grabs include Jackson’s original multi-platinum record awards for the albums Janet and Control, and a collection of iconic clothes and costume pieces.

The three-day event will be happening this weekend, for Jackson’s birthday. All proceeds will go to Compassion International, a child-advocacy agency.

MORE NEWS: Health Systems & City Officals Offering Several Walk-In Vaccine Clinics In Metro Detroit

For more information and to bid online, CLICK HERE.