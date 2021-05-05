(CBS DETROIT) – A teen has been charged in connection to a Macomb County fatal crash, according to The Detroit News.
On Monday, the 17-year-old was arraigned at 41A District Court in Sterling Heights on four charges:
- Felony murder, punishable by life without parole
- Second-degree murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison
- Fleeing a police officer, first degree, a 15-year felony
- Second-degree fleeing a police officer, a 10-year felony
The teen's bond was set at $100,000 during the arraignment.
It’s alleged the 17-year-old teen from Detroit was speeding in a Jeep Grand Cherokee late Thursday that is believed to have been stolen from Jim Riehl’s Friendly Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Romeo. The Detroit News reports the Jeep was at 15 Mile and Van Dyke and sparked a three-car crash that killed a woman.
Surveillance footage shows three other suspects allegedly breaking into the Romeo dealership and leaving in four vehicles. Authorities are continuing to search for them.
