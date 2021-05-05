(CBS DETROIT) – Walmart and Sam’s Club are now offering walk-ins for a covid vaccine.
The retailer says all of its pharmacy locations across the country will accept walk-up COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s head of health and wellness says widespread vaccination is the only way to end the pandemic.
"Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it's even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine," Pegus said. "Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don't want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19."
Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week and Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. Depending on the locations, the pharmacies are administering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.
Appointments for Walmart can be made here.
Appointments for Sam's Club can be made here.
