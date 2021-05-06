(CBS DETROIT) — Healthcare workers have been essential this past year throughout the coronavirus pandemic, working long hours and risking their lives.

The pandemic showed people throughout the United States just how important nurses are to their health and safety, and it is important for nurses to get their well-deserved recognition, especially during National Nurses Week.

National Nurses Week occurs from May 6 to May 12 this year, and we have compiled a list of the 10 best freebies and discounts offered to nurses this week.

Freebies and Discounts During National Nurses Week 2021

Dunkin Donuts

On Thursday, May 6, Dunkin Donuts is giving out a free medium hot or iced coffee to nurses who healthcare workers who show their ID at participating locations.

Chipotle

Chipotle is giving out free entrees to healthcare workers. To register to receive the code for this freebie visit, https://giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

Amazon

Every year, Amazon celebrates National Nurses Week by providing free books. This year they picked four medical drama books to honor nurses. Check out the books here.

Crocs

Crocs is giving away a million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers. Every day, they set up a queue at 12 p.m. eastern time on their website, allowing individuals in the healthcare field to request a free pair of crocs during this time.

Biggby

Biggby is giving out a free 16 oz. beverage of choice to nurses who shoe their ID cards on Thursday, May 6.

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Mrs. Fields is offering up to 25% off for nurses on their Heroes Collection gift baskets.



Under Armor

First responders always get a 10% discount to use on the Under Armor website, but they increased the discount to 40% this week. Visit UnderArmor.com to sign up for the discount.

Lululemon

Nurses and first responders receive 25 % off in-store at Lululemon when they show their ID.

Carhartt

Carhartt offers 25% off apparel and accessories to military, first responder, and nursing communities. Visit the Carhartt website to sign up for their discount program.

Asics

Asics is offering 40% off full-priced products. Visit their website to verify nurse status, and they will send a one-time promo code.

