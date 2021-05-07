(CBS DETROIT) – A teen has been hospitalized after a Detroit shooting, according to police.
It happened Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in the area of Hayes and Mayfield.
Police say a 17-year-old male was struck by gunfire by an unknown suspect.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.
Officials say this is preliminary information and is subject to change upon further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
