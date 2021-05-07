(CBS DETROIT) – New unemployment claims in Michigan fell to over 30,000 last week according to the Labor Department.
This is compared to 31,000 jobless claims two weeks ago.
The figures are nearly double what they were in March.
Michigan's labor department says the increase of applicants is due to those who want to renew their federal or state benefits for the 2021 year.
