By Bria Brown
Filed Under:bill, Gary Peters, senator, statehood, washington d.c.

(CBS DETROIT) – Advocates are calling on U.S. Senator Gary Peters to schedule a hearing on a bill for Washington, D.C. statehood.

Sen. Peters is the chair of the committee on homeland security and government affairs, which the measure must pass through before the senate can vote on the bill.

An earlier bill passed through the house last month after democratic leaders supported the measure.

