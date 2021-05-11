(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s casinos — MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Greektown Casino — reported nearly $109 million in monthly aggregate revenue in April while operating at limited capacity due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Table games and slots generated $107.44 million in revenue, and retail sports betting produced a revenue of $1.54 million.
Monthly revenue fell 3.1% when compared with March results, but revenue for table games and slots for the three casinos was up by 30.9% compared to this time last year.
The market shares for April were:
- MGM, 40%
- MotorCity, 37%
- Greektown, 23%
Monthly table games and slot revenue earned by each casino was:
- MGM, $43.20 million
- MotorCity, $39.92 million
- Greektown, $24.32 million
During April, the three Detroit casinos paid $8.7 million in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan.
The casinos also reported submitting $12.8 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit during April.
In addition to this, retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts by casino were:
- MGM, $604,701,
- MotorCity, $420,605,
- Greektown, $517,224
Qualified adjusted gross receipts are gross sports betting receipts minus the monetary value of free play incentives provided to and wagered by bettors.
