By Bria Brown
detroit, fatal, Michigan, Police, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking a man wanted in a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

It happened Wednesday, May 5 at 12:10 p.m. in the 16800 block of Livernois.

Police say an unknown male suspect fired multiple gunshots striking a 46-year-old man. The suspect reportedly fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The 46-year-old man was transported to a local hospital by first responders where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build. He was wearing a black face mask, clear gloves, a dark-colored Adidas zip-up hooded jacket with dark-colored pants, and light-colored gym shoes. He was also armed with a black handgun.

CREDIT: Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 313-596-6189 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP.

