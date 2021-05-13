(CBS DETROIT) – Cedar Point is opening back up this year with a series of new rules.
The park is set to open back up on May 14.READ MORE: Mobile Soup Kitchens Take Food, Vaccine To Detroit's Poorest
Reservations will be required for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.
This does include season pass holders and single-day ticket holders.READ MORE: MDOT Releases List Of Weekend Road Work In Metro Detroit
There is no longer a capacity limit and mask requirement on rides, but social distancing is still expected while waiting in line.
Visitors 10 years and older are still required to wear a mask while indoors.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 2,057 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Deaths Thursday
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.